MC commissioner, former commissioner arrested

The Martin County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that Commissioner Sarah Heard and former County Commissioner Ann Scott were arrested for public records violations.  

Both had warrants for their arrests, officials said. Each was charged with two counts of public records violations. 

They were booked into the Martin County Jail and released on their own recognizance.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

