Have you seen Sean Seebarran? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Have you seen Sean Seebarran?

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man they say was last seen on December 31. 

Sean Seebarran was last seen along Vilma Lane in West Palm Beach. 

Seebarran was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words " Shut Up and Stay Calm" on the front. 

Anyone with information about Sean Seebarran whereabouts is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.