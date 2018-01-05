Greenacres man dies in suburban Delray crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Greenacres man dies in suburban Delray crash

A 79-year-old Greenacres man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southern Palm Beach County.

The sheriff's office said a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Roger Gilde, was traveling southbound in the 13900 block of State Road 7 in suburban Delray Beach at 4:30 p.m.

The car veered off the road onto the west side swale and then re-entered the southbound lane.  The vehicle then veered off the road for a second time onto the west side swale. 

The Volkswagen continued to travel southbound on the swale and then rolled over onto its roof.

Gilde, who was wearing his seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The PBSO report said Gilde's next of kin said he was an uncontrolled insulin dependent with diabetes and a heart condition.

