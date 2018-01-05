Greenacres man dies in suburban Delray crash

-
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
The odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN.
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.
President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.
A 79-year-old Greenacres man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southern Palm Beach County.
The sheriff's office said a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by Roger Gilde, was traveling southbound in the 13900 block of State Road 7 in suburban Delray Beach at 4:30 p.m.
The car veered off the road onto the west side swale and then re-entered the southbound lane. The vehicle then veered off the road for a second time onto the west side swale.
The Volkswagen continued to travel southbound on the swale and then rolled over onto its roof.
Gilde, who was wearing his seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The PBSO report said Gilde's next of kin said he was an uncontrolled insulin dependent with diabetes and a heart condition. Scripps Only Content 2018