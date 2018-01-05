One fisherman found alive, another still missing on Lake Okeecho - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

One fisherman found alive, another still missing on Lake Okeechobee

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - One fisherman was found alive but another is still missing Friday morning on Lake Okeechobee.

The fishermen were competing Thursday night in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide and did not check in at the designated location. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that a crashed boat, a dark-colored Ranger Z521 with a red Evinrude G2 outboard, found near Pahokee, belonged to Bill Kisiah of Slidell, La., and his co-angler Nik Kayler of Apopka, Fla. 

According to a FLW release, Kisiah, a 9-year veteran boater of FLW Series competition, was found alive at approximately 11 p.m., but Kayler is still missing.

It's believed that the boaters had planned to travel to the South Bay area from the north end of the lake.

The Okeechobee Police Department is guiding the Search and Rescue operation with the assistance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Clewiston police said Kayler could be anywhere between South Bay and Pahokee.

FLW is fully cooperating and assisting the investigation.

Early Friday, FLW announced it was canceling day two of the competition to assist with the ongoing search. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.