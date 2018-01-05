One fisherman found alive, another still missing on Lake Okeechobee

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

Trump warns Palestinian Authority it may lose US aid money

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN.

The odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - One fisherman was found alive but another is still missing Friday morning on Lake Okeechobee.

The fishermen were competing Thursday night in the Costa Fishing League Worldwide and did not check in at the designated location.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that a crashed boat, a dark-colored Ranger Z521 with a red Evinrude G2 outboard, found near Pahokee, belonged to Bill Kisiah of Slidell, La., and his co-angler Nik Kayler of Apopka, Fla.

According to a FLW release, Kisiah, a 9-year veteran boater of FLW Series competition, was found alive at approximately 11 p.m., but Kayler is still missing.

It's believed that the boaters had planned to travel to the South Bay area from the north end of the lake.

The Okeechobee Police Department is guiding the Search and Rescue operation with the assistance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Clewiston police said Kayler could be anywhere between South Bay and Pahokee.

FLW is fully cooperating and assisting the investigation.

Early Friday, FLW announced it was canceling day two of the competition to assist with the ongoing search.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.