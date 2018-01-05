Beachwear buyout: Quiksilver, Billabong merging

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
The odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN.More >>
The odds of winning both games would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNN.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>