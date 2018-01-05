Cars stolen from two Port St. Lucie gas stations

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Vehicles were stolen from two different Port St. Lucie gas stations early Friday morning, according to police.

The first happened at a 7-Eleven around 5:10 at 1651 NW St. Lucie West Boulevard.

A driver who went in to pay for coffee said his white 2015 Nissan Altima, which he left running, was missing when he returned.

Police said a witness saw a black man wearing a black hoodie get out of a newer model white vehicle and take the Altima.

Less than 30 minutes later a motorist parked his 2017 blue Toyota Corolla in front of the Race Trac at 221 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and left it running while he went inside. HIs car was also gone when he returned.

Police released surveillance video and said it showed a black male wearing a gray hoodie leave a small silver or white vehicle and take the victim's car.

Police remind drivers to turn off and lock their cars even when leaving them for a short time.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.