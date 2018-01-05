Fun local events happening this winter

Looking for something exciting to do this winter? We've got you covered! There are tons of fun local events happening in our area this season. We have compiled a few of our favorites below. Check them out!

The Fair is back! The South Florida Fair, located at the South Florida Fairgrounds has been a staple of the community for decades. The fair kicks off January 12th and runs through the 28th. The theme this year is Magical Parades! The 2018 event will feature 17 days of themed parades, including the Fair’s two signature Bike Nite Parades. Each day, the fair will highlight a famous parade from around the world, with authentic music, colorful costumes and beautifully decorated Mardi Gras floats, which will be on display at the “Magical Parades” exhibition. AND don't forget the beads! Fair guests will get their beads on and can try to catch as many beads as possible as they are tossed into the crowd. Bring the whole family down for fun, food, rides, and shows at the South Florida Fair! Get your tickets HERE.

Martin Luther King Jr. Family Fun Day. Bring the family together to commemorate one of history's greatest leaders. This FREE event will include food, entertainment, bounce houses and more. The City of Port St. Lucie and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Committee of St. Lucie County invites residents and visitors to this annual event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15th from noon to 4 p.m. at Whispering Pines Park. Learn more here.

The Rib Roundup is the ultimate country music festival with an amazing lineup this year including Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, The Cadillac Three, Lanco, and more! Eat some of the best ribs in South Florida while enjoying country music with friends at the Coral Sky Amphitheater Saturday, March 3rd. Get your tickets HERE.

