Man gets 1 year for choking girlfriend

-
Friday, January 5 2018 7:54 AM EST2018-01-05 12:54:05 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-01-06 04:35:20 GMT
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers are 70, 59, 30, 28, 39 – 10.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-01-04 17:09:44 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-05 16:31:04 GMT
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.More >>
Friday, January 5 2018 4:33 AM EST2018-01-05 09:33:15 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 4:33 AM EST2018-01-05 09:33:15 GMT
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-01-04 15:29:31 GMT
Friday, January 5 2018 1:36 AM EST2018-01-05 06:36:54 GMT
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.More >>
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-01-04 13:43:39 GMT
Thursday, January 4 2018 8:54 AM EST2018-01-04 13:54:25 GMT
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.More >>
A Lake Worth man has been sentenced to a year in prison for choking his girlfriend. He was arrested after investigators responded to a fire at his apartment last year.
Firefighters rescued several pets from the fire in the Oakwood Apartment complex around 2:00 a.m. on July 9, 2017.
At the time of his arrest, deputies said they found Antonio Luis Aguilar, 32, with a lighter and burn marks on his shirt.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused Aguilar of choking his girlfriend earlier that night after he heavily drank at a bar.
A jury found the Mexico native not guilty of first-degree arson but guilty of domestic battery in December.
Aguilar will be on probation for a year following his time in prison.
An immigration hold with ICE has been placed on Aguilar. Attorneys said Aguilar had previously been removed from the U.S. before this incident. Scripps Only Content 2018