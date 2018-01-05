Man gets 1 year for choking girlfriend

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

A Lake Worth man has been sentenced to a year in prison for choking his girlfriend. He was arrested after investigators responded to a fire at his apartment last year.

Firefighters rescued several pets from the fire in the Oakwood Apartment complex around 2:00 a.m. on July 9, 2017.

At the time of his arrest, deputies said they found Antonio Luis Aguilar, 32, with a lighter and burn marks on his shirt.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies accused Aguilar of choking his girlfriend earlier that night after he heavily drank at a bar.

A jury found the Mexico native not guilty of first-degree arson but guilty of domestic battery in December.

Aguilar will be on probation for a year following his time in prison.

An immigration hold with ICE has been placed on Aguilar. Attorneys said Aguilar had previously been removed from the U.S. before this incident.