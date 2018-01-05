Police: Boy, 14, lit fireworks in Gardens Mall - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Boy, 14, lit fireworks in Gardens Mall

Palm Beach Gardens police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old boy accused of lighting a small bundle of fireworks inside The Gardens Mall.

Police say the boy threw the lit bundle near the Nordstrom store and caused a disturbance on Jan. 1.

The 14-year-old, from Jupiter, is facing charges for disorderly conduct and throwing a missile into a dwelling.

Officers took the boy to the Palm Beach County Juvenile Assessment Center.

The investigation remains open, according to police. 

