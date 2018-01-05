Save Yourself the Service Call – Tips for Homeowners

Owning your own home is very exciting and comes with a lot of benefits. But for some, it can be a nightmare when something breaks – especially the air conditioner!!

Here are some tips and tricks for homeowners to save themselves the service call.

Check your filter - A dirty filter will restrict airflow and cause problems. Typically, you should change your A/C filters once every three months. However, if you have bad allergies, switch them out once a month instead, or consider an upgraded filter to address allergies. This is an easy, simple step you can do yourself that helps extend the life of your A/C system and could help save you money in potential future repairs. Check the breaker for the unit on the main breaker panel - If the breaker to your HVAC unit has been tripped, reset the breaker. Check the power switch at the inside unit –There’s usually an on-off switch on these units for safety reasons. Sometimes we can turn it off accidentally, but it’s important to make sure that it’s always turned on. Check the breaker at the outside disconnect – This is the same issue as the inside unit. Make sure the switch is on at all times. Check the condensate pump & drain line - Most A/C units have a water safety switch to stop them from operating if water leaks into your home (this could ruin ceilings and floors). Check to see if the drain is clogged. If it is, simply empty the pan and flush out the drain line. Check the safety switch in the emergency drain pan under the inside piece – Sometimes the unit or pan can get bumped. This switch could be the problem. Do not ignore the safety switch or you could have a huge water mess in your home Is there power to the house? – This happens more than you think! Definitely make sure the power to your house is turned on Check the batteries in the thermostat - If the thermostat display doesn’t light up, check for batteries, some thermostats use batteries. But if you still can’t fix the problem, call CMi A/C & Electrical, Inc !

“Keeping your system clean and free of obstructions between professional visits will save energy and extend the life of you’re A/C system!” – Kelly McCann, Operations Manager, CMi A/C & Electrical, Inc.

