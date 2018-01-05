Citrus growers dodge a bullet with cold snap

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

You could say citrus growers dodged a bullet this week with the current cold weather.

It looks like they made out okay with minimal damage. That's a huge welcome to the citrus industry after a tough couple of months in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

At Riverfront Packing Company in Indian River County, Dan Richey is all smiles.

"Every day you get through a potential freeze threat is a good day," said Richey.

He had some concerns about the cold front, but luckily temperatures stayed in the 30s causing little damage.

It also put the trees in a state of dormancy.

"We'll be able to weather through that freeze much better. Prepares for next year's crop," said Richey.

Doug Bournique with the Indian River Citrus League says growers from Orlando to South Florida made out well.

"We're hopeful that with some of the new techniques to fight the pressure of greening will help us," said Bournique.

The Senate could take up that disaster spending bill next week which could provide federal relief to Florida's agriculture industry in the wake of Hurricane Irma.