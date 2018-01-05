'Fire and Fury' hit local bookstores Friday

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Just days ago, none of us had even heard of the book. Now, 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' is on the top of the best-seller list.

The book has received so much buzz, the release date got moved up from Tuesday to Friday, Jan. 5.

Click here to read more.

The book is written by Michael Wolff and shares details behind the scenes of Mr. Trump’s first year in office. The president himself has tweeted that the book is phony.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

A local bookstore is getting copies shipped in and they have a special connection to President Donald Trump.

Just 20 years ago, President Trump held a book signing at Palm Beach Book Store on Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach.

Candice Cohen, who owns the Palm Beach Book Store, said he was gracious to fans who lined up to see him.

“It was pretty crazy, the line was all the way down the street," she said. “When he came in he was very very pleasant. Whoever wanted a picture taken with him he was happy to do it.”

The store ordered several copies of the book -- about 30 — which will be for sale through the weekend.

The Palm Beach Book Store is open Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.