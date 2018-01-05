Full herd of cows back home after flood rescue

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

All of the cows rescued from a flooded ranch in September following Hurricane Irma are back in their own pasture.

"I would assume that they’d realize they’re home," Jimmy Alderman said.

Half of the herd was transported back to Alderman-Deloney Ranch several weeks ago and now the rest of the cows joined them.

The cows had been living at Triple S Ranch since being herded there down Orange Avenue to safety.

"I almost get teary eyed about it," Alderman said. "You just don’t realize what people will do to help you when you really need help.”

Cowboys and cowgirls volunteered to help with that extensive cattle drive back in September, which shut down the road.

“That’s what we’re all about as cattle people," said Al Scott, better known as Bub, the owner of Triple S Ranch. "We help each other.”

Now, Alderman-Deloney ranch is dry again and the grass is growing back.

“Right here we would’ve been almost to our knees in water at the worst," Alderman said.

“They look very good considering what they’ve been through," Scott said.

Cows and calves were loaded up into semi-trucks and trailers and driven over to the ranch Friday morning.

"I think it was approximately 45 to 46 or so cows per semi truck load," Alderman said.

“Much easier than the process of bringing them over was," Scott said.

Alderman-Deloney ranch is in the process of fixing the dike that broke, which caused the land to flood.