Mega Millions jackpot numbers drawn

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

The winning numbers were drawn Friday for a Mega Millions jackpot that has climbed to $450 million.

The winning numbers were: 70 59 30 28 39, and the Mega Bill 10.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing will be Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.5 million. Powerball has odds of one in 292.2 million.

Both games are played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico also participates in Powerball.

Story courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami.