Florida hack exposed files of Medicaid patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say hackers may have accessed the personal information and medical records of up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients two months ago.

The state's Agency for Health Care Administration said in a Friday evening news release that one of its employees "was the victim of a malicious phishing email" on Nov. 15, and on Tuesday, agency leaders were notified about the preliminary findings of an Inspector General investigation. It found that hackers may have partly or fully accessed the enrollees' full names, Medicaid ID numbers, birthdates, addresses, diagnoses, medical conditions and Social Security numbers.

The agency said it "has no reason to believe" this information has been misused, but enrollees can call an agency hotline at 844-749-8327.

Meanwhile, the agency said it's training all employees on proper security protocol.

