Water main break in Palm Beach closes road

PALM BEACH, Fla. --  A water main break caused a road closure Saturday on the 1200 block of S. Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

The break flooded streets in the area.

Ocean Boulevard is closed at Blossom Way while crews work to repair the break.

Nearby fire hydrants have been opened to help relieve water pressure in the area related to the break.

