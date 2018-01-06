Walk Against Violence held in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- The fourth annual Walk Against Violence was held in Delray Beach on Saturday.

The event attracted dozens of people from around the community. 

Organizers say the walk brings officials and community members together while promoting peace.  

The number of people participants has increased over the years. 

Organizer Prentice Mobley says the walk starts the conversation of how to prevent violence, "When you talk about violence, when you talk about love and peace, there's no age limit on that - so what's going on now is we have the elders and the youth."

A panel discussion was held after the walk.
 

