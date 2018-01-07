Man finds Civil War-era mortar in yard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man finds Civil War-era mortar in yard

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man digging in his backyard discovered what local officials believe is a Civil War-era explosive.

The St. Augustine Record reports that the man was digging a grave for his dog when he found a rusty cannonball with two ports sticking out of it.

The unnamed man told a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office officer who called in a bomb squad. They studied the artifact and identified it as a Civil War-era piece.

St. Augustine Lighthouse archaeological conservator Andrew Thompson says there was not a lot of Civil War action in the area.

An historian said the relic could have been brought to the area by a collector, and discarded.

The sheriff's office says after tests, the mortar will be offered back to the man who found it, or a museum.

