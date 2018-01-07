Gov. to make final State of the State speech - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. to make final State of the State speech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott is getting ready to give his last State of the State speech Tuesday and there's a good chance a couple of topics will be similar to the first one he gave in 2011: jobs and tax cuts.

Scott won office on the slogan "Let's get to work" and continued to build on that theme year after year after taking office.

One theme will be far different this year. In 2011 Scott proposed $5 billion in budget cuts and the elimination of 8,645 state jobs. 

This year he's proposing widespread spending increases and adding state jobs.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.