Police investigate West Palm Beach burglary - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate West Palm Beach burglary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a burglary which occurred at 9:45 Sunday morning in West Palm Beach.

Officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle when the occupants abandoned the vehicle along the 700 block of N. Olive Avenue.

Police say one person was detained near the vehicle and two others were arrested after they entered the unoccupied fenced in compound of the nearby school.

All adult subjects are being questioned by officers.

