Film critics choose 'Lady Bird' as best picture

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Society of Film Critics has named "Lady Bird" the best picture of 2017.

The writer-director of "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig, won best director and best screenplay as the society voted in New York on Saturday.

Sally Hawkins won best actress for "The Shape of Water" and "Maudie" and Daniel Kaluuya won best actor for "Get Out."

The best supporting actress award went to Laurie Metcalf for "Lady Bird" and the best supporting actor award went to Willem Dafoe for "The Florida Project."

"Blade Runner 2049" won best cinematography.

The society is made up of 59 prominent movie critics. Members who are not based in New York were able to vote for the awards online.

___