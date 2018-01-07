Elvis items sold at Graceland auction

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday.

No winner in the Powerball, estimated jackpot now $550M

The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 25,000 points for the first time, breaking another 1,000-point milestone.

Asian stocks up as Dow breaks record, Koreas agree to talk

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A leather rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Elvis Presley's Graceland has sold at auction for $17,500.

Graceland says in a news release the chair was among 271 items from third-party collectors offered at the auction held Saturday at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis during a celebration of Presley's birthday.

The highest bids included a diamond and platinum ring that sold for $27,500. The ring had been gifted to Presley's girlfriend, actress Linda Thompson. Other items included a globe-shaped, free-standing wooden bar from Presley's Beverly Hills, California, home that sold for $22,500, and Presley's 1922 Colt "Police Positive" .32-caliber revolver that brought $20,000.

A cigar box for Presley's personal items sold for $5,000.

Another auction at Graceland will be held on Aug. 12.