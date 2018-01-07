Elvis items sold at Graceland auction - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Elvis items sold at Graceland auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A leather rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Elvis Presley's Graceland has sold at auction for $17,500.

Graceland says in a news release the chair was among 271 items from third-party collectors offered at the auction held Saturday at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis during a celebration of Presley's birthday.

The highest bids included a diamond and platinum ring that sold for $27,500. The ring had been gifted to Presley's girlfriend, actress Linda Thompson. Other items included a globe-shaped, free-standing wooden bar from Presley's Beverly Hills, California, home that sold for $22,500, and Presley's 1922 Colt "Police Positive" .32-caliber revolver that brought $20,000.

A cigar box for Presley's personal items sold for $5,000.

Another auction at Graceland will be held on Aug. 12.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.