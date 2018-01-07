1 Person hospitalized after rollover crash near - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One person was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in a rollover crash in suburban West Palm Beach on Sunday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Haverhill Road and Gun Club Road.

One person was thrown from a vehicle and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the condition of the injured person.

