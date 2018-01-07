Palm Tran expands service area of Route 4 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Tran expands service area of Route 4

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Palm Tran's Route 4 in Palm Beach County has been expanded.

The expansion extends six miles north on Haverhill Road to serve The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and the V.A. Medical Center.

This expansion adds a total of 20 new stops and new services on Sundays.

This is the third Palm Tran route to serve the ballpark.

