Chili's locations raise money for crash victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Chili's locations raise money for crash victims

Four area Chili's restaurants will be donating 20 percent of Monday's sales to the families of two men who were  killed last month in a hit-and-run crash.

Sales from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. will benefit the families of Juan Carlos Velasquez and Angel Xon, who were killed in a Greenacres wreck on Dec. 23.

Below are the Chili's locations participating in the fundraiser: 

  • 2202 North Congress in Boynton Beach
  • 5910 Jog Road in Lantana 
  • 3349 South Congress Ave. in Palm Springs  
  • 2525 State Road 7 in Wellington

 Donate to the victims GoFundMe page.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.