People donate food, receive South Fla. Fair tix

Hundreds of people went to the Palm Beach Outlets Saturday to donate food in exchange for free tickets to the South Florida Fair.

People received two free fair tickets by donating at least two nonperishable food items to the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

The total amount donated has yet to be weighed, but it is estimated that they collected more than 8,000 pounds of food.

