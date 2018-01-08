Tractor-trailer crashes in Indiantown - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tractor-trailer crashes in Indiantown

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is at the scene of a semi crash Monday morning in Indiantown.

The wreck happened sometime before 7 a.m. near the intersections of SW Warfield and SW Citrus boulevards.

Deputies said Warfield Boulevard is down to one lane and drivers should expect delays.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.