President may return to Palm Beach this weekend

There are signs President Trump will be returning to Palm Beach this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a notification that a VIP will be in the area between Friday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 15.

The FAA will likely issue a notice soon warning pilots of restricted airspace during that four-day span.

 

