Gas leak forces school evacuation in Martin Co.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

A gas leak on SE Cove Road east of Kanner Highway forced a school to evacuate in Martin County.

The leak was discovered by a road patrol deputy who was driving by, heard hissing, smelled the gas and called for assistance, according to the sheriff's office.

Students at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School were taken to Martin County High School for pick up after the noon hour.

Cove Road was closed because of the leak, which was caused when heavy equipment severed a six-inch pipe.

The line has since been crimped and is no longer leaking and the gas company must now make repairs and restore service to 450 affected customers.

It could take as many as two days to fully restore service to all customers.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.