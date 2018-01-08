Cops: Bed Bath & Beyond employee stole $10K

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

A Bed Bath & Beyond employee is accused of using returns from online registries to steal more than $10,000 from a West Palm Beach store.

Officers arrested Mandela Matasu, 29, Friday after finding that Matasu fraudulently took money from the store 15 times, court records show.

Surveillance video found many instances of Matasu “pulling out his own debit card, reaching over the counter from the employee side to the customer side, and swiping a card at the customer’s credit card terminal machine,” an officer wrote in an arrest report.

Records state Matasu transferred in June 2017 to be a manager at the Palm Beach Lakes store.

Loss prevention officers were notified about a high number of return percentages from their online registry orders at the West Palm Beach store in December 2017.

At first, the loss prevention officers found returns for a bridal shower went to a debit card belonging to Matasu. Their investigation uncovered a total of $10,545.79 refunded to Matasu since September in 15 transactions.

Matsau allegedly confessed to a loss prevention officer when confronted about the allegations. When a West Palm Beach police officer spoke with Matsau, he reportedly confessed again.

Matasu was released on Jan. 6 from the Palm Beach County Jail on supervised release. He’s facing several grand theft and fraud charges.