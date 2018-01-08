Thieves burglarize PSL homes using garage opener

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Port St. Lucie police are warning people to take an added precaution when leaving cars parked in a driveway after several weekend burglaries.

A thief, or possibly several thieves, entered unlocked cars and used garage door openers to go inside residences to burglarize them.

Investigators believe the home invader(s) went inside an unlocked car near the 5700 block of NW Canada St. early Jan. 7. They used the garage door opener from inside the car to open the garage door.

Then, they went into the house from an unlocked door through the garage and stole a purse and iPad.

Police were later notified that the stolen credit card from the purse was used near Fort Lauderdale.

SECOND BURGLARY

Police next investigated similar burglary in 5900 block of NW Conus St. The victim told police they noticed the door from their house to the garage was open and the garage door was halfway open when they woke up on Sunday.

Two cars in the driveway had been burglarized and the garage door opener was missing from one of the cars.

The robber(s) stole winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets from one of the cars and it is unknown if anything from inside the house was stolen.

THIRD BURGLARY



While police were canvassing the area, they say they noticed another car and trailer burglarized near 5880 NW Canada St. Surveillance video reportedly showed a burglar rummaging through the car at 4:28 a.m.

The person in the video is described as a black man approximately 6 feet tall wearing a two-tone jacket. Police later discovered that the victim's debit card was used at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

FOURTH BURGLARY

The last report came around 10:15 a.m. when police went to 6006 NW Winfield Dr. and discovered someone entered an unlocked car and used the garage door opener to gain access to the garage.

Then, the burglar went into the house and stole a purse, computer and the keys to a 2012 Mercedes in the driveway. The suspect then stole the Mercedes C-250 which had Florida tag DSX-J32.



Port St. Lucie police are alerting residents to this type of burglary and are warning people to lock their car doors. As an added precaution, police recommend removing your garage door opener from your car.

If you have any information on any of these burglaries, please call Port St. Lucie police at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).