The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace has released two images of Princess Charlotte as she begins her first day at nursery school.

The 2-year-old is shown on the steps of the palace in one photo and standing holding onto a rail in another. The images were taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, before Charlotte went Monday to the nearby Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Charlotte will be a full-time pupil at the school. It charges just over 3,000 pounds a term ($4,000) for those who attend mornings Monday to Friday.

The daughter of Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, turns 3 in May. She is fourth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and older brother Prince George.