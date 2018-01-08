Post office mailbox pried open - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Post office mailbox pried open

If you sent holiday mail from a particular post office mailbox in suburban Boca Raton there's a chance they never arrived.

The U.S. Postal Service confirms someone pried open the mailbox on West Palmetto Park Road in Loggers Run around Christmas.

They don't know how many pieces of mail were stolen if any.

Inspectors suggest you call to see if your loved ones received their mail. if not, you can file a mail theft report by calling the Postal Inspection Service. 

The postal service is investigating.

