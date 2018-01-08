Arrest made in fatal Greenacres hit-and-run

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

A man was arrested Monday in the fatal hit-and-run that killed two people in Greenacres in December, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 24-year-old Jeherald Saint Dic was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless driving, one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and four counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The fatal crash happened on December 23 at 3:30 a.m. at Swain Boulevard ans Second Street.

Investigators say the driver of a 2013 Porsche Panamera, later identified as Saint Dic, was traveling northbound on Swaing Boulevard in high speed when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a 2007 Honda CRV driven by 43-year-old Jaime Avila, killing two of Avila's passengers. The passengers, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Valasques and 47-year-old Angel Xon, were thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Saint Dic fled the area on foot, officials say.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.