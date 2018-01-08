MC schools affected by gas leak back on session

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

UPDATE: Martin County Schools affected by the gas leak Monday will be back in regular session Tuesday.

Anderson Middle School and Martin County High School are on the waiting list to have the gas restored.

All students will be served lunch, but in case the gas is not restored in those schools, students may not receive a hot lunch, officials said Monday evening.

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord praised the Martin County School District for their efforts in prioritizing the safety of students.

EARLIER STORY:

Thousands were inconvenienced in Martin County Monday after construction crews ruptured a six-inch gas pipe.

Just before 9:30, a Martin County Sheriff’s deputy was riding down Cove Road when she heard a hissing sound.

“Saw rustling in lower branches of a pine tree and then she smelled it, a very strong odor of gas," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

With the wind blowing from the east, the decision was made to evacuate 1.000 students from nearby Anderson Middle School.

“Natural gas can be very dangerous when released like this. Luckily in this area, it’s up and away very quickly. There’s an additive to natural gas that allows an odor to it so we can detect it," said Martin Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Schobel.

Students were bused to Martin County High School where parents began picking them up at noon. Many were alerted through social media.

“The principal sent a message on it and he basically said give us 90 minutes before you arrive at Martin County schools," said parent Sopheat Ring.

The impact was felt throughout the county. Many restaurants had closed signs and empty parking lots during the lunch rush. That was sad news for Harriet Jenkins, who had just flown in from Michigan and was meeting with friends.

“They picked us up so… now we’re looking for a place to eat," Jenkins said.

Over at the Twisted Tuna in Port Salerno, a portable gas grill was brought in.

"The only thing we ask is be a little patient. Ticket times may go over a little than what we’d like but we’re doing the best we can," said manager Rick Julylia.

A spokeswoman for Teco Peoples Gas says workers have to go into each home in order to restore service.

There were no injuries.