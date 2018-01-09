Police identify woman found near railroad tracks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Business at the Sandbar Island Bar and Grill was back to normal Monday, except detectives were outside walking near the railroad tracks at Forest Hill Boulevard.

Investigators were looking for clues into the death of 41-year-old Penney Walker.

"It's just real sad that something like that happens," Luc Havan, owner of the bar said.

Havan said his staff can't believe what happened. Police found the victim on the ground near the tracks, just yards from the bar's front door.

"It's very shocking," said Havan.

Havan showed NewsChannel 5 the bar's surveillance video. He explained that one of his bartenders claims she saw the woman before she died playing pool with a man.

Out of the range of the surveillance cameras, the bartender said the pair went outside where others heard them argue.

"The bartender went out there and told them that she was going to call police if they don't leave."

That was the last time the staff saw the woman.

"The police came and when they came she was dead. She was on the ground bleeding and the paramedics came and they said she died."

Police are calling it a death investigation.

