Arrest made in fatal Greenacres hit and run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in fatal Greenacres hit and run

A man was arrested Monday in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed two people in Greenacres in December, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials say 24-year-old Jaherald Saint Dic was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless driving, one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and four counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The fatal crash happened on Dec. 23 at 3:30 a.m. at Swain Boulevard ans Second Street.

Investigators say the driver of a 2013 Porsche Panamera, later identified as Saint Dic, was traveling northbound on Swaing Boulevard in high speed when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a 2007 Honda CRV driven by 43-year-old Jaime Avila, killing two of Avila's passengers.

The passengers, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Valasques and 47-year-old Angel Xon, were thrown from the vehicle and killed.

Saint Dic fled the area on foot, officials say. 

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.