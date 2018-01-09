Former Greenacres councilwoman pleads guilty - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A former Greenacres councilwoman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of grand theft and now faces six months in jail.

Lisa Rivera was arrested in June 2017 on larceny and fraud charges in connection with her former job as the treasurer of Boca Raton Community High School.  

Rivera was charged with stealing more than $23,000 while she served as treasurer at the school.

At Tuesday's hearing, she was ordered to pay back what she stole to the Palm Beach County School District plus court costs. 

In addition, Rivera will be on probation for five years and is barred from applying for future employment with the school district. 

Rivera had no comment after court, but did have a grin on her face upon leaving the hearing. By taking the plea, Rivera avoided the worst possible sentence of 15 years in prison. 

