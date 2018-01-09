Martin Co. Commission meets following arrests

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

The Martin County Commission met Tuesday morning for the first time since new public records violations were filed against one current and one former commissioner.

The meeting began at 9 a.m. and offered the public an opportunity to make comments.

It's the first criminal charge for current commissioner Sarah Heard after she was cited with a non-criminal violation in November.

Commissioner Heard did not address the arrest in her comments.

This is the second arrest for former commissioner Anne Scott on public records related charges.

Last week, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced arrest warrants for both Heard and Scott for two counts of public records violations each.

Scott, along with commissioner Ed Fielding also face criminal public records violation charges from November.

The state attorney's office says its nine-month investigation into the Lake Point public records case is now complete.

During public comment, one woman commented that the county is being run by Lake Point and the sugar industry and said those facing charges are some of the most ethical people she’s met and she knows they’re not guilty.

Another person said two commissioners were being attacked by Lake Point, in an apparent reference to charges they face.

Also during public comment, several people spoke out against the Brightline express train and thanked commissioners for fighting it.