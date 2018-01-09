Martin Co. Commission meets following arrests - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin Co. Commission meets following arrests

The Martin County Commission met Tuesday morning for the first time since new public records violations were filed against one current and one former commissioner.

The meeting began at 9 a.m. and offered the public an opportunity to make comments.

It's the first criminal charge for current commissioner Sarah Heard after she was cited with a non-criminal violation in November.

Commissioner Heard did not address the arrest in her comments. 

This is the second arrest for former commissioner Anne Scott on public records related charges.

Last week, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced arrest warrants for both Heard and Scott for two counts of public records violations each.

Scott, along with commissioner Ed Fielding also face criminal public records violation charges from November.

The state attorney's office says its nine-month investigation into the Lake Point public records case is now complete.

During public comment, one woman commented that the county is being run by Lake Point and the sugar industry and said those facing charges are some of the most ethical people she’s met and she knows they’re not guilty. 

Another person said two commissioners were being attacked by Lake Point, in an apparent reference to charges they face.

Also during public comment, several people spoke out against the Brightline express train and thanked commissioners for fighting it.

