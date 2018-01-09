Cops: Suspect, stolen property found in Jensen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Suspect, stolen property found in Jensen

Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives say a “be on the lookout” call for a vehicle used in a residential burglary in Fort Pierce led them to find stolen property and a suspect in Jensen Beach.

Law enforcement went to the home they believed Juan Mateo, 34, to be staying at and found him in possession of drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report.

Inside the home on the 1300 block of NE Martin Ave, MCSO’s Narcotics, Warrants, and Tactical Surveillance Team reported finding property stolen during the Fort Pierce burglary. 

Deputies arrested Mateo, who is known to live in Port St. Lucie, and he is being held at the Martin County Jail on $750 bond. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.