Jupiter house fire displaces 7 people

Jupiter house fire displaces 7 people

The Red Cross said an overnight fire in Jupiter displaced seven people, including five children. 

The fire occurred at a home on Fourth Street in Jupiter.   

The Red Cross said in a written statement they were assessing the needs of the family, including food, temporary lodging and clothing.

No other details were immediately available.

 

