Shooting at Belle Glade business injures woman

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was injured after a gunman shot into a Belle Glade business Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a business on Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard West.

According to a written statement from PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, someone shot into a business and a woman inside was hit in the leg.  PBSO did not give the name of the business.

Barbera said the woman's injuries are not life threatening. 

PBSO did not have a description of the shooter.

Please call Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.

