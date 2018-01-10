Shooting at Belle Glade business injures woman

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

Mega Millions numbers drawn with $450 million on the line

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

Missing Texas A&M sports reporter found under overpass in Houston

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a woman was injured after a gunman shot into a Belle Glade business Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a business on Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard West.

According to a written statement from PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, someone shot into a business and a woman inside was hit in the leg. PBSO did not give the name of the business.

Barbera said the woman's injuries are not life threatening.

PBSO did not have a description of the shooter.

Please call Crime Stoppers 1-800-458-TIPS (8477) if you can help in the case.