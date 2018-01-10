Driver arrested after West Palm chase, crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

At least one person has been arrested for their part in a serious crash last week in West Palm Beach.

A North Palm Beach police report says a white Mazda sedan was speeding down U.S. 1 around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Officers from Juno Beach were following the car after Jupiter police said to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Police said the white sedan matched the description of a car involved in vehicle burglaries. Officers observed the car running at least one red light and swerving around cars. 

Near 45th Street and Broadway the driver lost control and hit a car parked at the BP gas station.

The red Ford went flying and the Mazda landed upside down.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Orlando Bennet, suffered the most serious injuries.

Five passengers were inside the Mazda, but are all OK. Police said two of five passengers had small flashlights, which may have been used for auto burglaries.

The driver of the Mazda, whose name has not been released, is a minor and charged with reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and driving without a license.

