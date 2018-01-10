House damaged by fire near Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

House damaged by fire near Delray Beach

A fire Wednesday morning near Delray Beach caused heavy damage to a home. 

The fire occurred just before 5:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Woodland Drive. 

This location is just west of Military Trail and north of Via Delray Boulevard. 

Chopper 5 flew over the area at 6 a.m. and spotted some flames coming from the home, along with a large amount of smoke.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

 

 

