City leaders want your input on Clematis project

West Palm Beach city leaders want to make improvements to Clematis Street and they want you to weigh in.

The Clematis Streetscape project is a multi-phase approach to improving the street and the quality of life of residents and visitors.

City leaders want to know what upgrades you would like to see. For instance, better lighting or clearly marked pedestrian crossings. 

The city plans to hold a discussion at the West Palm Beach GreenMarket Saturday, January 20, and a public meeting at City Hall on the 22. 

