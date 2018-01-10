7 People displaced by house fire in Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7 People displaced by house fire in Jupiter

A Jupiter family of seven is trying to find a new place to live temporarily after their home went up in flames Wednesday morning on 4th Street.

Five members of that family were children.

It's unclear what caused the fire but there are no reports of any injuries.

The Red Cross is now stepping in to help the family find temporary housing, clothes, and food.
 

