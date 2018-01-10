Death penalty sought for MS-13 murder suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Death penalty sought for MS-13 murder suspect

Processors announced they intend to seek the death penalty for an alleged MS-13 gang member accused of murdering two men in Lake Worth.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Victor Manuel Fuentes of El Salvador in November as a suspect in the murders of Lucio Velasquez-Morales, 33, and Octavio Sanches-Morales, 25.

In the arrest report, detectives said Fuentes admitted to targeting Velasquez-Morales on South H Street and 10 Avenue South in Lake Worth the morning of October 30. The report said Fuentes and his "associates" were in a car, he got out and pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him.

Detectives reported Fuentes also confessed to robbing and shooting Sanches-Morales to death in a Lake Worth alley. 

PBSO also arrested 4 juveniles in connections with the murders. Detectives said they are believed to be gang members as well.

A trial date has not been set yet.

Fuentes is additionally charged with attempted first-degree murder for stabbing a teen in Lake Worth, according to court records.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.