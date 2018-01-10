Elderly woman killed in vehicle vs. train crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Elderly woman killed in vehicle vs. train crash

An elderly woman has died following a car vs. train crash in Delray Beach Wednesday evening, police say. 

The crash happened at 7:40 p.m at Linton Blvd. and the FEC tracks. 

According to the Delray Beach Police Department traffic homicide investigators, the woman is believed to have mistakenly turned northbound onto the tracks after the safety gate came down and was hit head on by the southbound train. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound train is blocking both Linton Rd. and SE 10 St. while officials conduct the investigation.

Traffic is being diverted to Lindell Blvd. on the south and to SE 4th St. on the north side of the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.