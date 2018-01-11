Brightline releases train schedules, prices - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline releases train schedules, prices

Brightline on Thursday morning released trains schedule and prices for service from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

Riders can book service starting on Saturday, Jan. 13. at 8 a.m. departing West Palm Beach.

The one-way cost is $15 for “Select Service” and $10 for "Smart Service."

Select Service offers wider seats and complimentary beverages and snacks.

Click here to book your tickets.

