PBC school district holding bus driver job fair

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

President Donald Trump and his family were in Washington, DC, at the time of the fire.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.

The School District of Palm Beach County Transportation Services Department is holding a job fair Thursday to hire at least 25 to 30 individuals to enter its school bus driver training program to ultimately become school bus drivers.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the school transportation department at 3375 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Successful candidates will be paid $10.42 per hour up to 80 hours during training. Successful trainees who become school bus drivers will receive a starting pay of $14.28 per hour. The job includes full benefits: medical, dental, vision insurance and the ability to participate in a retirement program.

The school district recommends applicants bring a copy of their driving record. Interviews will be done on site.

Candidates will go through at least 32 hours of classroom training and eight hours of driver training. Applicants need to obtain a commercial driver's license permit before going through training.